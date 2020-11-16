30 Friends Thanksgiving Episode Details You Forgot

No other sitcom has captured the fun and dysfunction of Thanksgiving quite like Friends. Each of the show’s 10 seasons featured a very special Turkey Day gathering, and no matter how many times you’ve binged the show, you’ll still get a kick out of the floating heads and sisterly slap-fighting when the episodes appear in this year’s TV marathon. To celebrate Friends-giving, here’s a look back at some of the finer details you might have forgotton from Friends‘ Thanksgiving Day episodes. And if you’re in the mood to watch (again), Friends is now streaming on HBO Max.