2020 NBA first-round mock draft: Minnesota selects…

The 2020 NBA Draft might not have any superstar prospects, but that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of talent. In fact, this draft should produce a number of solid contributors, and maybe even a couple of All-Star-level players. And it should be one of the more exciting, unpredictable drafts we’ve had in some time as this was a very abnormal pre-draft process for both prospects and teams. We could see some players drafted much earlier than the general consensus has them going. We could also see a number of trades as the NBA’s trade moratorium will have just been been lifted two days earlier. Buckle up, people!!

Here’s my vision of how things will play out if no trades are made: