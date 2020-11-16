2 Pairs Are Sent Home in Double Elimination

ABC

“Dancing with the Stars” aired its semi-finals on Monday, November 16. The new episode of the ABC dancing competition saw the remaining celebrity contestants hitting the ballroom to perform two individual routines, a redemption dance and a brand new performance.

The first performers were Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten. For her redemption dance, she opted to perform the Cha Cha to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior and she totally managed to redeem herself. “Papa is proud!” judge Bruno Tonioli shouted, adding, “My little golden girl brought some extra bling to the Cha Cha Cha!” Carrie Ann Inaba said, “I thought it was amazing. I’m so proud of you. You’ve come so far.” The judges gave her a 27.





Justina Machado and Sasha Farber later hit the stage to dance the Tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from “Moulin Rouge” for their redemption dance. Derek Hough was totally in love with the duo’s routine, saying, “No hops! So good, loved it! Well done!” Bruno agreed as he said, “Total change of intention that allowed you to drive through with the right feeling, and it all happened so much better.” Justin earned 28 points.





The next pair were Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, who performed the Salsa to “X” by Jonas Brothers and Karol G for their redemption dance. He did so well that Carrie Ann couldn’t help but praise him. “I felt you were much more in control. I’m so proud of you… there was a little misstep, but other than that, I’m proud of you,” she gushed. Derek also said that he loved the redemption dance and that he did the “tough routine” well. The judges gave Johnny a 27.





Following it up was Nelly, who attempted to do a sexy redemption Paso Doble to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid alongside Daniella Karagach. Nelly took Bruno’s advice well, prompting Bruno to praise his performance. “You can see the artistry, I can see shapes and lines!” They got 26 points.





Dancing the Foxtrot to Harry Styles‘ “Sign of the Times” for their redemption dance were Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. “It was classic, it was pure,” Derek raved. Meanwhile, Carrie Ann added, “The body contact was incredible. Talk about mastering the technique. You have become a true ballroom artist!” He got a perfect score!





It was later time for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev to hit the ballroom to show their redemption dance, the Paso Doble to “Hanuman” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela. Carrie Ann was so satisfied with the routine, exclaiming, “Doesn’t redemption feel good? This is what we want! This was a fantastic … Paso Doble!” Bruno also dubbed it “100 percent authentic Paso Doble.” The judges gave her a perfect score!





Justina and Sasha then returned to the stage to dance the Contemporary to “Holding Out for a Hero” by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler. “I’m just having moments tonight because it’s coming to the end of the season. Thank you so much. I love watching you dance,” Derek commented, while Bruno said that he loved the “freedom of movement” in the routine. The judges gave Justina a 30, marking her first perfect score.





Dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Lonely” by Noah Cyrus were Skai and Alan. Of the elegant dance, Bruno raved, “You were telling a story like you’ve never done before, without ever losing the wonderful weightless flow. You killed it!” Derek also called it “beautiful, elegant, just absolutely exquisite. Perfection.” Skai also earned a perfect score!





Johnny and Britt, meanwhile, danced the Jazz to “I Lived” by OneRepublic. Derek totally loved it with Bruno praising him for being “very dynamic” and “very musical.” It was another perfect score because the judges also gave Johnny a 30!





Nev and Jenna followed it up with a Contemporary dance to “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels. The routine was so mesmerizing that Derek claimed he “forgot to judge,” noting that “this is just so wonderful to witness and to watch… you aced it. That was phenomenal.” Carrie also gave a shout-out to Jenna for the “amazing” choreography. Unsurprisingly, they earned a perfect score.





Nelly and Daniella then offered a performance of Jive to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra. “I can’t believe it! Nelly, you nailed it! What a job!” Bruno praised. “Daniella, amazing job, but Nelly, what happened? This was incredible! This is the breakthrough! I’m going to calm down and compose myself, but Nelly, amazing job!” Carrie Ann exclaimed. They were given a perfect score!

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn danced the Contemporary to “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks to honor her late friend, Lindsay. “My favorite part about the show is telling stories. You’ll always have this for your friend, and for yourself,” Derek said. Bruno agreed, saying that was such a “powerful, beautiful, another fantastic dance.” She got a perfect score.

It was then revealed that Johnny & Britt, Skai & Alan and Justina & Sasha were in bottom three. A pair moved to the Finals while the other two pairs were sent home. Unfortunately, Johnny & Britt and Skai & Alan were eliminated.