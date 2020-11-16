$2.3B in Bitcoin exchange outflows dwarfs the amount of new BTC mined By Cointelegraph

$2.3B in Bitcoin exchange outflows dwarfs the amount of new BTC mined
From Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, (BTC) exchange outflows dropped from 2.5 million to 2.355 million, the lowest levels since August 2018. Approximately 145,000 BTC, worth $2.35 billion at a price point of $16,200, moved out of exchanges.
In the same period, Bitcoin miners mined around 27,000 BTC, equivalent to around $437.4 million. Since miners have been mining 900 BTC daily after the May 11 halving, 900 BTC times 30 days equals 27,000 BTC.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.