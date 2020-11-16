18th consecutive day of no COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Victoria has recorded its 18th day of zero coronavirus cases and zero deaths.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) released the figures a short ago.
There are just three active cases remaining in the state.
More than 17,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past hours, almost double than the number carried out yesterday.
Victoria has declared South Australia a hotspot with travellers set to face extra screening upon arrival into the state, where “rapid” COVID-19 testing may occur.
The raft of new measures include temperature checks of travellers, screening of symptoms and their contact details taken.
Travellers who are deemed from a high risk area will also be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test and self-isolate until they get the results.
If they refuse, they will be treated as a close contact and asked to quarantine for 14 days.
“I know that the Northern Territory and Tasmania have declared SA as a hotspot – we will do the same,” Mr Andrews said yesterday.
“It will be a case-by-case process. When a person arrives at the airport there will be a sit down with them. Rapid testing may be a feature of that.
“We will have a cautious approach.”
The premier has not ruled out closing the border to South Australia if the outbreak spirals out of control.
Travellers from South Australia can still drive to Victoria, with the screening measures only in place at the airport.