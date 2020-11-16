18th consecutive day of no COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Victoria has recorded its 18th day of zero coronavirus cases and zero deaths.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) released the figures a short ago.

There are just three active cases remaining in the state.

More than 17,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past hours, almost double than the number carried out yesterday.

Victoria has declared South Australia a hotspot with travellers set to face extra screening upon arrival into the state, where “rapid” COVID-19 testing may occur.

The raft of new measures include temperature checks of travellers, screening of symptoms and their contact details taken.

Travellers who are deemed from a high risk area will also be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test and self-isolate until they get the results.

If they refuse, they will be treated as a close contact and asked to quarantine for 14 days.

“I know that the Northern Territory and Tasmania have declared SA as a hotspot – we will do the same,” Mr Andrews said yesterday.

“It will be a case-by-case process. When a person arrives at the airport there will be a sit down with them. Rapid testing may be a feature of that.

Cars queue for the COVID-19 testing facility at Victoria Park, just outside the Adelaide CBD. (Getty)

People queuing at the COVID-19 testing site at Parafield Airport. (Getty)

“We will have a cautious approach.”

The premier has not ruled out closing the border to South Australia if the outbreak spirals out of control.