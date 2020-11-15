Your Monday Briefing

Trump doubles down on claims of election fraud

Even as a growing number of Republicans are calling for an orderly transition of power, President Trump continues to spread baseless claims about election fraud, stoking resistance and unrest among his supporters, thousands of whom protested the election results in Washington on Saturday.

More than a week after Joe Biden was declared the winner in the U.S. presidential election, Mr. Trump continues to block his successor’s transition, withholding intelligence briefings and critical access to the coronavirus task force and other elements of the vast machinery of government that Mr. Biden will soon oversee.

A tweet by the president on Sunday morning appeared to provide some recognition of Mr. Biden’s victory, but Mr. Trump quickly walked back his statement, asserting in a separate post that “WE WILL WIN!” He still maintains, without evidence, that the election was rigged.

Biden looks ahead: With the presidential election essentially in the rearview, Mr. Biden and his team have begun choreographing the policy steps they could take in a government no longer under the direction of Mr. Trump.