Yearn Finance formalizes operations budget as YFI rallies By Cointelegraph

Yearn Finance formalizes operations budget as YFI rallies
After a three-day voting period, this morning members of Yearn Finance’s decentralized governance approved Yearn Improvement Proposal 54 (YIP-54), formalizing an ongoing budget for operational expenses.
YIP-54 aims to improve on previous proposals, including YIP-36 and YIP-41, which allowed for expenditures relating to hackathons, grants, security audits, bug bounties, and operations employee salaries. Under YIP-54, community members will be able to audit expenses quarterly.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.