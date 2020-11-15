Why Demi Lovato Is Nervous to Host the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

Demi Lovato is feeling the nerves ahead of tonight’s 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards!

The PCAs host turned heads and looked fierce on Sunday’s red carpet in red. But while the 28-year-old singer oozed confidence on the outside, she admitted to E! News to have some jitters about her hosting gig on the inside.

“I feel excited and I’m just ready. I’m pumped!” Lovato told E!’s Giuliana Rancic before later adding of hosting, “It’s completely different because when I’m singing I’m really in my element. For hosting, it’s something that isn’t, it isn’t my first language so to speak. So that’s what makes it exciting and fun and I think that making it live is going to be all the more exciting. Nerve-wracking, but excited, so hopefully it goes well.”

Lovato has a 10-year history with the People’s Choice Awards and has even won several PCAs trophies over the years.