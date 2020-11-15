Why Bitcoin price just lost $16K in a ‘typical’ weekend drop By Cointelegraph

Why Bitcoin price just lost $16K in a ‘typical’ weekend drop

The price of (BTC) has seen volatility within the past 12 hours. The top cryptocurrency fell from $16,400 to $15,750 within hours, rejecting sharply after surpassing the $16,000 resistance earlier this week.

As of Nov. 14, the 20-day moving average of Bitcoin on the daily chart is at $14,600. In the near term, if a pullback occurs, the $14.6K level remains a favorable area for buyers.

The daily price chart of Bitcoin. Source: TradingView.com