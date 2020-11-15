Who wore what for this year’s Diwali celebration

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Celebration may have been different this year around, but one thing that remained a constant was star dressing up in their fanciest outfits to celebrate Diwali at home. Amidst the beautiful diyas, colourful rangoli, traditions and card parties, stars put their best foot forward with their stylish traditional outfits. 

Posting stunning pictures of their celebration, stars shared on their social media what they opted for this festive season. While Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra went for gorgeous sarees, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday twirled in pretty lehengas. That’s not all, we saw a variety of intricate shararas and co-ords on social media are totally raid worthy. 

Check out who wore what in the picture below and tell us which outfit was your favourite. 

1/17




Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jona, Nick Jonas

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja

Filmfare

Sonakshi Sinha

Filmfare

Diana Penty

Filmfare

Mrunal Thakur

Recommended for You

ajax-loaderLoading Next Article…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR