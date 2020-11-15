Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

November 13, 2020: Support for Maryland, Washington D.C., Connecticut, and California added for iPhone and Android.

Apple and Google announced plans to build COVID-19 tracing into iPhone and Android operating systems on April 10. The move marked a major partnership between the top two mobile operating system competitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Platform updates to enable the COVID-19 contact tracing feature on iOS and Android were publicly released 40 days later on May 20.

So how do you participate in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts with your smartphone? In this story,  is tracking which U.S. states and territories are using Exposure Notifications API in iOS and Android apps.

Learn how iPhone and Android Exposure Notifications and contact tracing works

Each public health authority in each country or region must first agree to adopt Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API. Next, the health authority must create an iOS and Android app for their region dedicated to supporting Exposure Notifications.

In the United States, rather than creating a single contact tracing app, the decision to support Exposure Notifications is made by each state’s public health authority. Alabama, South Carolina, and North Dakota are among the first U.S. states to express interest in Apple and Google’s Exposure Notifications API for assisting COVID-19 contact tracing.

Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API?
StatesStatus
AlabamaAvailable (Apple/Google)
AlaskaNot Available
ArizonaAvailable (Apple/Google)
ArkansasNot Available
CaliforniaPilot Rollout (Apple/Google)
ColoradoAvailable (Apple/Google)
ConnecticutAvailable (Apple/Google)
DelawareAvailable (Apple/Google)
FloridaNot Available
GeorgiaNot Available
HawaiiNot Available
IdahoNot Available
IllinoisNot Available
IndianaNot Available
IowaNot Available
KansasNot Available
KentuckyNot Available
LouisianaNot Available
MaineNot Available
MarylandAvailable (Apple/Google)
MassachusettsNot Available
MichiganAvailable (Apple/Google)
MinnesotaNot Available
MississippiNot Available
MissouriNot Available
MontanaNot Available
NebraskaNot Available
NevadaAvailable (Apple/Google)
New HampshireNot Available
New JerseyAvailable (Apple/Google)
New MexicoNot Available
New YorkAvailable (Apple/Google)
North CarolinaAvailable (Apple/Google)
North DakotaAvailable (Apple/Google)
OhioNot Available
OklahomaNot Available
OregonEN Express app in development
PennsylvaniaAvailable (Apple/Google)
Rhode IslandNot Available
South CarolinaWill Participate
South DakotaNot Available
TennesseeNot Available
TexasNot Available
UtahNot Available
VermontNot Available
VirginiaAvailable (Apple/Google)
WashingtonEN Express app in development
West VirginiaNot Available
WisconsinNot Available
WyomingAvailable (Apple/Google)
District of ColumbiaAvailable (Apple/Google)
 

*Some states and territories may not opt-in to supporting a contact tracing app that uses Apple and Google’s exposure notification API.

‎Latest Update: November 11, 6:00 A.M. PDT

 updates this report with new information as it develops. Find a new Exposure Notification app for a state listed as unavailable? Contact Zac on Twitter or Instagram @apollozac or email [email protected]

Resources

Read More

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR