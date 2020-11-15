Home Sports What channel is Seahawks vs. Rams on today? Time, TV schedule for...

What channel is Seahawks vs. Rams on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 10 NFL game

Lisa Witt
The battle for the NFC West is heating up with only one game separating the top three teams in the division. Seattle looks to defend its perch as it hosts Los Angeles at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle (6-2) was the last undefeated team in the NFC but has dropped two of its last three games. The Seahawks were defeated 44-34 by the Bills in Week 9, allowing Josh Allen to pass for 420 yards. The Seahawks’ secondary has surrendered 100 yards more this season through the air than the next closest team (Atlanta), despite having played one fewer game than the Falcons. A lack of defense has called for heroics from Russell Wilson, but the former lead candidate for MVP has recorded seven turnovers in his last three games.

The Rams (5-3) are fresh off a bye after losing to Miami in Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL debut. Los Angeles has a middle-of-the-pack offense on both the ground and through the air this year, but given an extra week of preparation for Sean McVay against one of the NFL’s worst defenses, Jared Goff may be in line for back-to-back games with over 350 yards passing. Defensively Aaron Donald has lived up to his reputation and leads the NFL with sacks.

The Rams are 4-1 in their last five games against the Seahawks are just a missed 44-yard field goal in the final seconds away from being perfect. The two teams meet again in Week 16.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Seahawks vs. Rams game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 10 NFL schedule.

What channel is Seahawks vs. Rams on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Seattle): KCPQ
  • TV channel (Los Angeles): KTTV
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game in the booth with Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Rams broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Seahawks broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 381.

In Canada, viewers can watch Seahawks vs. Rams on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Seahawks vs. Rams start time

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 15
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Rams is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of three regional late games on Fox. Most of the western half of the United States will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Bengals at Steelers or 49ers at Saints.

NFL schedule Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 12

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Colts at Titans8:20 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 15

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Buccaneers at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Texans at Browns1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Washington at Lions1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Jaguars at Packers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bills at Cardinals4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Raiders4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Chargers at Dolphins4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Steelers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Seahawks at Rams4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
49ers at Saints4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Saints at Buccaneers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 16

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Vikings at Bears8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Seahawks schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
2Sept. 20vs. Patriots (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
3Sept. 27vs. Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4at Dolphins1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Vikings (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
6BYE
7Oct. 25at Cardinals4:05 p.m. ETFox
8Nov. 1vs. 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
9Nov. 8at Bills1 p.m. ETFox
10Nov. 15at Rams4:25 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 19vs. Cardinals (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
12Nov. 30at Eagles (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
13Dec. 6vs. Giants1:05 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13vs. Jets1:05 p.m. ETCBS
15Dec. 20at Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
16Dec. 27vs. Rams4:05 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox

Rams schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV
1Sept. 13vs. Dallas Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
2Sept. 20at Philadelphia Eagles1 p.m.Fox
3Sept. 27at Buffalo Bills1 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 4vs. New York Giants4:05 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 11at Washington Redskins1 p.m.Fox
6Oct. 18at San Francisco 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC
7Oct. 26vs. Chicago Bears8:15 p.m.ESPN
8Nov. 1at Miami Dolphins1 p.m.Fox
9Bye
10Nov. 15vs. Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m., Fox
11Nov. 23at Tampa Bay Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN
12Nov. 29vs. San Francisco 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox
13Dec. 6at Arizona Cardinals4:05 p.m.Fox
14Dec. 10vs. New England Patriots8:20 p.m.Fox
15Dec. 19 or 20vs. New York JetsTBD
16Dec. 27at Seattle Seahawks4:05 p.m.CBS
17Jan. 3vs. Arizona Cardinals4:25 p.m.Fox

