What channel is Seahawks vs. Rams on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 10 NFL game

The battle for the NFC West is heating up with only one game separating the top three teams in the division. Seattle looks to defend its perch as it hosts Los Angeles at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle (6-2) was the last undefeated team in the NFC but has dropped two of its last three games. The Seahawks were defeated 44-34 by the Bills in Week 9, allowing Josh Allen to pass for 420 yards. The Seahawks’ secondary has surrendered 100 yards more this season through the air than the next closest team (Atlanta), despite having played one fewer game than the Falcons. A lack of defense has called for heroics from Russell Wilson, but the former lead candidate for MVP has recorded seven turnovers in his last three games.

The Rams (5-3) are fresh off a bye after losing to Miami in Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL debut. Los Angeles has a middle-of-the-pack offense on both the ground and through the air this year, but given an extra week of preparation for Sean McVay against one of the NFL’s worst defenses, Jared Goff may be in line for back-to-back games with over 350 yards passing. Defensively Aaron Donald has lived up to his reputation and leads the NFL with sacks.

The Rams are 4-1 in their last five games against the Seahawks are just a missed 44-yard field goal in the final seconds away from being perfect. The two teams meet again in Week 16.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Seahawks vs. Rams game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 10 NFL schedule.

What channel is Seahawks vs. Rams on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Seattle): KCPQ

KCPQ TV channel (Los Angeles): KTTV

KTTV Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game in the booth with Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Rams broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Seahawks broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 381.

In Canada, viewers can watch Seahawks vs. Rams on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Seahawks vs. Rams start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Sunday, Nov. 15 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Rams is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of three regional late games on Fox. Most of the western half of the United States will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Bengals at Steelers or 49ers at Saints.

NFL schedule Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 12

Game Time (ET) TV channel Colts at Titans 8:20 p.m. Fox, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 15

Game Time (ET) TV channel Buccaneers at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Texans at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Washington at Lions 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jaguars at Packers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Eagles at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bills at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Chargers at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bengals at Steelers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Seahawks at Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV 49ers at Saints 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Buccaneers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 16

Game Time (ET) TV channel Vikings at Bears 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

