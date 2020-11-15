Watch Justin Bieber’s People’s Choice Awards Performance 2020 [VIDEO]

RELATED STORIES

In addition to handing out dozens of fan-voted awards on Sunday, the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards also welcomed some of the biggest acts in music for two very different performances.

First up, Justin Bieber took the stage for a dramatic medley of songs from his PCA-nominated album Changes, which you can watch via the video above. His two-part performance began with “Lonely,” for which he was joined by collaborator Benny Blanco. After belting out some powerful notes of sadness, the Biebs transitioned into “Holy,” a slightly more upbeat single.

Bieber entered Sunday’s ceremony with seven nominations: Male Artist of 2020, Song of 2020 (“Intentions” and “Stuck With U”), Album of 2020 (Changes), Music Video of 2020 (“Holy”), Collaboration Song of 2020 (“Holy” with Chance the Rapper) and Social Celebrity of 2020. Prior to this year’s event, the singer had only won a single People’s Choice Award (“What Do You Mean?” snagged Song of 2016), while being nominated for nine others.

The evening’s second performance came courtesy of Chloe x Halle, who woke the audience back up during the show’s sleepy second hour with their new single “Ungodly Hour.” Watch some of it go down in the video below:

LETS GET INTO CHLOE X HALLE pic.twitter.com/DdcNkxoumA — | ˣ ⁴ 🤡 (@BeySirens) November 16, 2020

Not only does this mark Chloe x Halle’s debut as People’s Choice performers, but it’s also the first year the grown-ish stars received a nomination, gunning for Group of 2020 against the likes of Blackpink, BTS, CNCO, Dan + Shay, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jonas Brothers and Twenty One Pilots.

Your thoughts on this year’s People’s Choice performances? Hit PLAY on the videos above to watch both musical moments, then grade them below and drop a comment with your full review.

