Watch: Chris Evans cradles Aly Raisman’s dog, looks on lovingly

Puppy-dog eyes are what Sudbury-native actor Chris Evans was giving to Milo the dog and her owner, Olympian gymnast Aly Raisman of Needham, on Sunday.

In a 13-second clip uploaded to Raisman’s Twitter, captioned “Best buds,” there is a lot going on. Evans, also known as the “First Avenger” Captain America and Ransom in “Knives Out,” cradles a small puppy while “St. Elmo’s Fire” can be heard playing in the background. Evans, as a few pointed out, also seems to be wearing a similar, if not an exact match, to his world-famous white cable knit “Knives Out” sweater. (Real fans know.)

He kisses and coos at the pup, and as Raisman calls out for the dog “Milo,” both turn to face the camera. The crossover between the two Massachusetts natives already has Twitter buzzing. One person tweeted, “does every person from Boston just know each other by default like how does this work.” Others took to questioning the true meaning of “Best buds.” Perhaps in their next “friendship” video, Raisman will be holding Evans’ famous four-footed friend Dodger.

Best buds @ChrisEvans ☺️ pic.twitter.com/PjTwvX23hq — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 15, 2020