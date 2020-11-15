Walmart to sell most of Japan’s Seiyu to KKR and Rakuten By

© .
TOKYO () – U.S retailer Walmart Inc (N:) has agreed to sell most of Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR (N:) and e-commerce company Rakuten (T:) in a deal that values Seiyu at 172.5 billion yen ($1.65 billion), the companies said.
KKR will buy 65% of Seiyu and Rakuten will acquire a 20% stake while Walmart will retain 15%, the companies said in a joint statement.
The move will enable to Seiyu to accelerate its digital transformation, they said.
