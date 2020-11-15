WA Police issue urgent warning after shots fired at Margaret River property

Police have issued an urgent warning to residents in Margaret River to avoid a house where multiple gunshots have been fired.

Police are at the scene at a property in McKeown Place and are asking people to avoid the area.

“Due to an active police incident at a residence in McKeown Place, Margaret River, members of the Margaret River community are advised to avoid the area between McKeown Place, Bovell Avenue, William Place and Georgette Drive, including the park area within that boundary,” WA Police said in a statement tonight.

“Residents in the immediate area are advised to remain inside their homes until further notice.

“There is a risk to public safety, with reports of multiple gun shots being fired.”