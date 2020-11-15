Videos: First iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max teardowns detail battery changes and more

As the first iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max orders arrive to customers, early teardown of both new devices have now surfaced. The new videos showcase the detailed internal designs of the new 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch flagship iPhone 12 models.

The teardown comes courtesy of the folks at Kaputt.de, a German electronics repair company. One of the more interesting tidbits is that the iPhone 12 Pro Max still uses an L-shaped battery, which is something that Apple changed with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro internal designs.

The iPhone 12 mini’s internal design is particularly notable given how impressive it is to see how Apple has fit so much into such a compact design. As we already knew, the secret is that the iPhone 12 mini’s battery is much smaller than the other devices.

Of course, because of the similarities between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, and the similarities between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, we already know quite a bit about the internal designs of today’s new devices. For example, a teardown from iFixit revealed that the iPhone 12 camera cannot be repaired without a proprietary Apple tool.

We expect more teardowns of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max to be published throughout the rest of the day, including the coveted iFixit teardowns of each device.

In the meantime, check out the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max teardowns from Kaputt below:

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: