UK’s Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact By

LONDON () – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street office said on Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesman for Johnson – who was hospitalised with COVID-19 earlier this year – said.

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.”