Twitter updates its Mac app with macOS Big Sur optimizations

Twitter has updated its Mac app to bring optimizations for macOS Big Sur, which launched on November 12th.
reports that the update brings improvements to performance and design, along with support for Apple Silicon-powered Macs. The app has been updated to fit with Big Sur’s lighter and more translucent design. The app’s icon has also been refreshed into a new square shape.
Since the app has support for Apple Silicon-powered Macs, this means it will be able to run natively without Rosetta 2 translation on the first M1 Macs.
It’s nice that Twitter is updating its Mac app in a timely fashion, as the first M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini orders will be being shipped to customers in the coming weeks.
macOS Big Sur includes more rounded icons, a transparent menu system and an overall design that more closely resembles iOS and iPadOS. Other new features include improvements for Messages and Safari.
You can download Twitter for Mac on the Mac App Store for free.
