Turkish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 action from Istanbul Park online from anywhere

With the constructors championship sealed by Mercedes for a record seventh successive time last time out at Imola, Hamilton could make it another weekend for the Silver Arrows by finishing ahead of teammate Valterri Bottas on Sunday.

Nine years away from the Formula One calendar, F1 action returns to Istanbul this weekend with a race that could see Lewis Hamilton clinch his seventh drivers’ championship – read on for full details of how to get a Turkey Grand Prix live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Bottas in turn must outscore Hamilton by eight points in order to extend the title race for another week.

Designed by iconic track architect Hermann Tilke, Istanbul Park had been a popular circuit among drivers when it first appeared on the F1 schedule back in 2005 and now returns largely thanks to scheduling issues surrounding the coronavirus.

The track’s key feature is its steep downhill first turn nicknamed the Turkish Corkscrew, because of its similarity to the famous turn at Laguna Seca, with the circuit’s variety of high-speed corners likely to be one of the most demanding for tyres this season.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix with our guide below.

F1 Turkish Grand Prix: Where and when?

The schedule for this weekend’s racing at Istanbul Park is as follows:

Friday, November 13

Practice 1 – 8am GMT / 11am TRT / 9am CET / 3am ET / 12am PT

Practice 2 – 12pm GMT / 3pm TRT / 1pm CET / 7am ET / 4am PT

Saturday, November 14

Practice 3 – 9am GMT / 12pm TRT / 10am CET / 4am ET / 1am PT

Qualifying – 12pm GMT / 3pm TRT / 1pm CET / 7am ET / 4am PT

Sunday, November 15

Turkish Grand Prix 2020 – 10.10am GMT / 1.10pm TRT / 11.10am CET / 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT

Watch F1 2020 Turkish Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s racing from Istanbul further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the Turkish Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

