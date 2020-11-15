Turkish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 action from Istanbul Park online from anywhere

Nine years away from the Formula One calendar, F1 action returns to Istanbul this weekend with a race that could see Lewis Hamilton clinch his seventh drivers’ championship – read on for full details of how to get a Turkey Grand Prix live stream, no matter where in the world you are.
With the constructors championship sealed by Mercedes for a record seventh successive time last time out at Imola, Hamilton could make it another weekend for the Silver Arrows by finishing ahead of teammate Valterri Bottas on Sunday.
Bottas in turn must outscore Hamilton by eight points in order to extend the title race for another week.
Designed by iconic track architect Hermann Tilke, Istanbul Park had been a popular circuit among drivers when it first appeared on the F1 schedule back in 2005 and now returns largely thanks to scheduling issues surrounding the coronavirus.
The track’s key feature is its steep downhill first turn nicknamed the Turkish Corkscrew, because of its similarity to the famous turn at Laguna Seca, with the circuit’s variety of high-speed corners likely to be one of the most demanding for tyres this season.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix with our guide below.
F1 Turkish Grand Prix: Where and when?
The schedule for this weekend’s racing at Istanbul Park is as follows:
Friday, November 13
- Practice 1 – 8am GMT / 11am TRT / 9am CET / 3am ET / 12am PT
- Practice 2 – 12pm GMT / 3pm TRT / 1pm CET / 7am ET / 4am PT
Saturday, November 14
- Practice 3 – 9am GMT / 12pm TRT / 10am CET / 4am ET / 1am PT
- Qualifying – 12pm GMT / 3pm TRT / 1pm CET / 7am ET / 4am PT
Sunday, November 15
- Turkish Grand Prix 2020 – 10.10am GMT / 1.10pm TRT / 11.10am CET / 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT
Watch F1 2020 Turkish Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s racing from Istanbul further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the Turkish Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the Turkish Grand Prix online in the US exclusively on ESPN
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 Formula 1 season.
This opens up a host of options for cord cutting F1 fans, with the network available via a number of over-the-top operators.
The cheapest of these is Sling TV’s Orange package at $30 which includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing.
A more comprehensive solution for those looking to bypass cable is Hulu + Live TV which comes in at £54.99 a month and offers 65 channels including ESPN, along with access to Hulu’s impressive library of exclusive on demand content.
Qualifying action goes live on ESPN at around 6.55am ET / 3.55am PT on Saturday.
Lights out for the race itself set for 5.10am ET/2.10am PT
How to stream 2020 F1 Turkish GP live in the UK
Sky will also be offering their comprehensive F1 coverage with all the practice and qualifying action as well as the race itself via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the Sky Go app. Sky Q customers will also be able to watch all the coverage in glorious 4K.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there’s the option of Now TV’s Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream the 2020 F1 Turkish GP live in Canada
TSN and its French language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.
If you’re not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.
Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The Turkish Grand Prix starts at 5.10am ET/2.10am PT Canadian time this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before on Saturday starting at 7am ET/4am PT.
Live stream F1 2020 Turkish Grand Prix live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season’s F1 Down Under.
If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month – and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
The Turkish GP starts at 9.10pm AEDT on Sunday, but you can also watch all of the practice and qualifying sessions through Fox and Kayo (see the timings above).
