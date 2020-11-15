Traders say $15.5K level ‘crucial’ after Bitcoin price dips below parabola By Cointelegraph

Traders say $15.5K level ‘crucial’ after Bitcoin price dips below parabola
Over the weekend numerous traders pointed out that (BTC) price broke its parabolic uptrend which had dated back to September. Technical analysts are bracing for a pullback as the dominant cryptocurrency eyes consolidation.
Bitcoin could still see a strong recovery after the weekly close if there is a continuation of the rally. But it would need to quickly re-enter the parabola or risk a potential downward correction.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.