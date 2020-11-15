Tracee Ellis Ross Has a Lot to Say About the Power of Fashion

Tracee used the latter half of her speech to call people to action, even (or especially) through fashion.

“I wear my insides on the outside, and if featuring Black designers at American Music Awards helped someone see the power of Black artistry or if joining the call to wear black at the Golden Globes led to solidarity with women saying time’s up on sexual harassment, then you heard me loud and clear. If fashion is the thing that draws you in, use it as a tool for transformation.”

“Use fashion as an entrance,” she continued. “Let clothes be your superhero cape, allowing you to be the best you you can be. Activate the clothes through your joy and commitment to the world that you want to see. It doesn’t matter if you wear black tie or a ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirt, but suit up and show up, because our action creates our destiny, our joy creates space for our freedom.”

Here’s hoping sweatpants and slippers count too.