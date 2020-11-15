Tommy Lasorda hospitalized with heart problems

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is in critical condition at a Southern California hospital with heart problems, according to TMZ Sports.

Lasorda was admitted to the hospital one week ago, and his condition has reportedly worsened. The 93-year-old was hooked up to a ventilator and sedated, but he has improved a bit as he’s now resting comfortably.

TMZ Sports says his condition is not related to COVID-19.

Lasorda, a left-handed pitcher, played for the Brooklyn Dodgers and Kansas City Athletics, going 0-4 with a 6.48 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58.1 innings pitched. His managerial career was far better than his playing days were.

He retired from baseball in 1960 and joined the Dodgers as a scout and then a manager. He led the team to eight National League West division titles, four pennants and two World Series championships. After retiring from managing, he became Vice President and interim general manager of the Dodgers in 1968.

Lasorda was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.