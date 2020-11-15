Tiger Woods’ 12th-hole meltdown was worst of his career

Tiger Woods is going to leave Augusta National on Sunday disappointed at his inability to defend the green jacket, but what will likely bother him most is what happened on the 12th hole during the final round.

Woods, who faded from contention when he shot a 72 in the third round, had the worst single-hole meltdown of his career on Sunday. He hit three balls into the water on the par-3 12th and finished with a 10. The plus-seven score was the worse Tiger has ever had on a single hole during his legendary PGA career.

Here’s how it unfolded: