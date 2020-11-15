This Masterclass Black Friday deal gives you a free All-Access Pass

While the Masterclass All-Access Pass generally costs $180 per year, thanks to the site’s Black Friday offer you can score two passes for the price of one. That’s like snagging each one at 50% off, and in the process you’ll end up with a pass for a friend or family member and another for yourself. You’ll just want to make sure you take advantage of this offer soon as it’s only set to last through November 30.

With the holiday season nearly here, it’s time to start thinking about which gifts you might give to your family or friends this year. Now’s the best time to start shopping with Black Friday deals going live at various retailers, including a new offer at Masterclass on the Masterclass All-Access Pass. The pass unlocks unlimited access to all of the site’s instructors and courses, so whether you want to learn cooking from Gordon Ramsay or filmmaking from Martin Scorsese, a Masterclass All-Access Pass can make it happen and at a major discount.

Masterclass is full of courses taught by experts and well-known leaders in various fields, and your All-Access Pass gives you unlimited access to all of them. You could take a class on poker from a professional poker player or the art of negotiation from a former FBI hostage negotiator. Neil deGrasse Tyson has a course on scientific thinking and communication, Natalie Portman teaches acting, and Anna Wintour guides students through creativity and leadership.

A majority of the content at Masterclass is in video format, professionally shot and edited, and easy to navigate. With courses in topics ranging from Business, Politics & Society to Music & Entertainment, Culinary Arts, and Sports & Games, you’ll have an entire year to learn from some of the best minds in each respective field. You can focus on just learning one subject at a time or switch between multiple courses if you can’t choose just one. Get a look at all of the Masterclass courses by heading to the Masterclass website.

What’s great about learning with Masterclass is you don’t have to be confined to your computer while using the site. You can learn using an Amazon Fire TV device or a Roku streaming stick, Apple TV, or your smartphone. Select lessons can even be downloaded (only on iOS devices).