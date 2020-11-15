The Crown’s Emma Corrin Was Hospitalized While Filming the Show

The Crown‘s newest season is full of unexpected twists and turns.

However, it appears the behind-the-scenes moments were just as surprising. Earlier this week, Emma Corrin, who plays the late Princess Diana in the fourth season, opened up about being hospitalized while filming the show.

Speaking to U.K.’s Glamour Magazine, the actress revealed that two months into shooting the hit series in Spain, she got sick.

“I’m asthmatic and I had been ill for a while with a bad cough,” she told the publication. “I had to film a scene in a freezing-cold swimming pool, with the kids playing [Prince] William and [Prince] Harry. It was honestly the hardest scene to film because I was genuinely keeping myself alive treading water, and also keeping five-year-old ‘Harry’ alive, as we found out he couldn’t swim!”

“We were meant to be flying back that night to the U.K., so we went past a hospital to get me antibiotics,” she continued. “The doctors gave me an oxygen test and said, ‘We cannot let you go because your oxygen levels are so low,’ so I was hospitalized.”