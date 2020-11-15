The Crown season 4 viewers ‘conflicted’ over Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

Netflix has just released the fourth season of its hit drama and users are tearing through the episodes, which introduce the prime minister as well as Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) as characters.

Anderson makers her debut in the first episode, and is the focus of the second outing, titled “The Balmoral Test”, which sees her visit the royal family at their Scottish residence in 1981.

Many viewers were quick to praise Anderson for her performance, by also express their mixed feelings considering their views on Thatcher.

“Having a hard time separating my hatred of Margret Thatcher, to my hard crush of Gillian Anderson,” one person wrote, adding: “so confused.”

Read more

Another person wrote:” I have such a girl crush on Gillian Anderson but she’s playing Thatcher and I really don’t want to fancy Thatcher! Looking forward to a very conflicted Sunday afternoon.”.

Echoing this sentiment was another viewer, who stated: “Gillian Anderson as Thatcher has made me the most sexually confused I have ever been in my life.”

One person concluded: “If anyone needs me today I’ll be having several conflicting emotions about Gillian Anderson in The Crown.”