This category was one of the hardest, (especially considering Ari just released an ENTIRE R,amp;B album), because her honesty and vulnerability always seem to come across the most within her lyrics in this genre. “Dangerous Woman” is a song that can have you feeling badass, sexy, dainty, pure and all types of ways simultaneously. Plus, let us never forget the iconic acapella version of this song that now has more than 109 million views on YouTube.