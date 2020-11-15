‘The Batman’ Facing New Setback as Stuntman Tests Positive for Covid-19

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Caped Crusader movie reboot has allegedly suffered another setback on set after a stuntman was forced to enter quarantine as he tested positive for the deadly virus.

Sources tell The Sun newspaper the performer, who is part of a bubble with nine other crew members, may not return to set until 2021 as they all quarantine ahead of the Christmas break.

According to reports, the main cast, including star Robert Pattinson, and the film’s crew are unaffected by the positive test. However, they admitted it’s still “pretty disastrous.”

“The Batman”, which sees Pattinson take on the role of the Caped Crusader, has already faced heavy delays after production was suspended in March for six months amid the pandemic.

Further delays occurred when work resumed after Pattinson was reportedly diagnosed with the coronavirus and forced off set.

Filming for The Batman, which now has a March, 2022 release date, is ongoing at Warner Bros. Studios in Hertfordshire, England. Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell also appear, with Matt Reeves directing the flick.

Movie and TV industry have been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.

James Bond flick “No Time to Die“, Marvel’s “Wonder Woman 1984“, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune“, Kenneth Branagh‘s “Death on the Nile“, Ryan Reynolds‘ “Free Guy“, and more movies have been delayed due to the ongoing worldwide health crisis.