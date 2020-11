The Carolina Panthers are praying that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn’t suffer a serious injury in Sunday’s 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bridgewater was knocked out of the contest after a low hit on a sack by Buccaneers edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul in the fourth quarter. He immediately went to the sideline to be checked out by the medical staff and never returned to the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that he suffered an apparent knee injury on the play.