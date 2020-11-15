Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

She says he has “a very grounded, normal way of living.”
Taylor Swift made a rare comment about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and this time it wasn’t in one of her songs.
She actually spoke about him during an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone magazine.
In it, she said that her song “Peace” from her Folklore album greatly describes her personal life because it talks about “carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone.”
“Especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living,” Taylor continued. “I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives.”
She added, “I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”
When Paul asked if the “Lover” singer’s “partner” understands her way of thinking, she told him “absolutely.”
“I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids,” Taylor said.
Plus, he doesn’t mind what people say about him and Taylor because he knows what’s real between them and what’s not.
“I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to,” he told The Times in 2019 about dealing with negative press. “I turn everything else down on a dial. I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”
Taylor seems really happy, and we’re really happy for her.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!