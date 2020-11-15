Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Patriots-Ravens Showdown tournaments

Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton will face off on Week 10’s Sunday Night Football when the Patriots host the Ravens. New England is the underdog for sure, but somehow it seems like Bill Belichick always comes up with a way to stop a dynamic player like Baltimore’s Jackson. We’re betting it won’t happen in putting together the lineup construction we have for our DraftKings Showdown lineup for SNF DFS.

The big question when Jackson plays is whether to captain him. You pretty much can’t fade him because he’s slate-breaking if he goes off. The only other captain we’d consider in this game is Gus Edwards, and that’s only if Mark Ingram winds up being listed as out, which looks unlikely.

MORE DK SHOWDOWN: How to win a Showdown contest

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Patriots vs. Ravens

Captain (1.5x price, 1.5x points): QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens ($18,600)

Could there be some fear that Bill Belichick will have a master plan for slowing down Jackson? Sure, but the more important question is, “Will it work?” With injuries and opt-outs all around New England’s defense, Jackson won’t be slowed down, and he’s much too likely to be the monster scorer in this game to avoid him in the captain spot even with the high price.

FLEX: QB Cam Newton, Patriots ($10,800)

Newton proved in Week 9 that he’s too dangerous in and around the goal line to fade unless there’s a great reason. Without an obvious New England RB to play against a solid Baltimore defense, we’ll lock Newton in and hope he runs another one in.

MORE: Lamar Jackson chasing ‘Superman’ Cam Newton for most rushing TDs as a quarterback

FLEX: WR Jakobi Meyers, Patriots ($9,600)

Meyers had 10 targets two weeks ago and then 14 last week. When New England throws, it will be to him more than to anyone else with the injuries still populating this receiving corps. Baltimore will likely know that, but Meyers is the best pass-catcher New England has and the only non-value one we’d want to use.

MORE: Meet Jakobi Meyers, a converted QB turned Cam Newton’s favorite target with Patriots

FLEX: TE Mark Andrews, Ravens ($7,600)

There’s risk in playing Andrews because the Patriots have allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, but there’s always some context involved in a stat like that. In this case, the Patriots have yet to play someone as good at the position as Andrews. Because he’s cheaper than Marquise Brown, he’s our selection to pair with Jackson, and in this case, it’s pretty much that simple.

FLEX: RB Gus Edwards, Ravens ($2,400)

Edwards was our captain choice before it looked like Mark Ingram (ankle) would play. Now, we have to hope for between five and 10 carries. Thankfully, he’s a powerful runner who could cash in on a look around the goal line, and he could also get garbage-time carries if it gets out of hand.

FLEX: WR Isaiah Ford, Patriots ($1,000)

Ensure that Ford is active, but he’s expected to be for his New England debut. The Patriots don’t trade for players for no reason, so it’s safe to expect the former Dolphin to play some sort of role Sunday night. At a price this low, he’s worth trying for a low-owned guy with unknown upside.