‘Strong possibility’ Romeo Crennel becomes Texans’ next HC?

The Houston Texans might not have to search for a new head coach during the offseason. They could already have him onboard.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there’s a “strong possibility” that the Texans make interim head coach Romeo Crennel the team’s next full-time head coach for the 2021 campaign.

The move would give Houston stability next season and allow the team to conduct a traditional in-person coaching search during the 2022 offseason when COVID-19 restrictions have hopefully been lifted.

Crennel served as head coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2005-08 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. The 73-year-old has held various positions for the Texans since 2014 and is reportedly well-liked in the locker room.

If Crennel remains with the team, Jack Easterby would reportedly stay on for the transition and could remain in his current role if Houston doesn’t hire a general manager.