Stephen Crichton set to sign three-year contract extension with Penrith Panthers

Penrith’s off-season has received a major boost with young gun Stephen Crichton reportedly set to sign a new three-year deal with the club.

It is understood that the Panthers will have a meeting on Monday to fast-track the deal to retain the 19-year-old, who is currently a part of Brad Fittler’s Blues squad.

The three-year extension is set to net Crichton $1.5 million at $500,000 per season.

“He won’t be going anywhere,” Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher told News Corp.

Stephen Crichton scores a try in Penrith’s qualifying final win over the Roosters. (Getty)

“Our negotiations will continue to finalise a deal where we see the young kid stay here hopefully for an extension of three years and then hopefully be a Panther for life.

“When you keep the right players, you want to make sure you’ve got them long-term.

“It will be further discussed on Monday morning. It’s a matter of furthering the deal and then finalising a contract in the best interests of both parties.

“Stephen lives in the local area with Brian To’o and Jarome Luai. He will be a Panther, for sure. We have to look after the kid and we have to look after Penrith and we are confident all that will happen.”