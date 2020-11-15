State of Origin news, Peter Sterling hints at possible NRL coaching return for Brad Fittler

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling believes NSW coach Brad Fittler may be poised for a return to a coaching role in the NRL after his success in revolutionising the Blues.

Fittler is eyeing an iconic Origin three-peat ahead of Wednesday’s series decider at Suncorp Stadium after taking the reins from Laurie Daley ahead of 2018.

He is contracted with the NSWRL to stay in the coaching role for one more series next year, but even if he steers the side to a third straight series victory on Wednesday he may not stick around beyond 2021, according to his Wide World of Sports colleague Sterling.

It’s been a remarkable three years at the helm for the 48-year-old who has hallmarked his reign over NSW with a well-overdue shift in philosophy.

A hard-line stance on prioritising form over incumbency has seen the Blues drag themselves out of the stupor of Queensland’s dynasty and turn the tables on the interstate rivals.

Sterling said Fittler’s rise has set him up perfectly for a potential return to a coaching role in the NRL.

Fittler previously had a stint as the head coach of the Roosters between 2007 and 2009, putting him under intense scrutiny in the years immediately following his NRL retirement.

Sterling said there was unfinished business.

“I know he loves the media side of things, he’s around the players and he certainly loves Origin, I wonder whether it’s whetted the appetite for an NRL coaching job,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ The Blueprint.

“I think deep down there is something there. With that short stint with the roosters he got a taste for it and I don’t think he completely put it away.

“It might be a while down the track. It’d be interested to see if he could take the way he coaches over three games into a whole season knowing what he knows now but also from previously.

“I don’t think that is something that’s completely off the table.”

Sterling praised Fittler for his attitude in and around the NSW players, heralding the coach as one of the driving factors behind his cohort’s success.

“They love him, you can just feel that they know that he knows what they’re going through,” Sterling said. “Having been there himself, the reputation that he has in our game is second to none.

“I’m not surprised by the success he’s having because he’ll do something different. He’s making some big decisions. Dropping David Klemmer, he’s going into this series without Blake Ferguson, no Paul Vaughan.

“Form, under his coaching at Origin level, is more important than ever before. Incumbency comes into it, but if you’re in good form you’ll get your shot.

“The players like the fact the his approach is a little bit different, they’re prepared to try it. But his basic philosophy to the players is ‘just go and play’. ‘I picked you because of what I see you do every week. Take that and just go and play.’

“Players love that type of freedom and that type of approach to their football.”

NSW and Queensland will clash for the 2020 State of Origin title on Wednesday night at Suncorp Stadium.