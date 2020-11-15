State of Origin news, Maroons need to play Corey Allan at fullback if they want to win, Valentine Holmes wing

NRL guru Phil Gould says the Maroons must play Corey Allan at fullback and shift Valentine Holmes to the wing if they’re to be competitive in Wednesday’s Origin decider.

Holmes was handed the Maroons No.1 jersey ahead of Game Two after AJ Brimson was ruled out of the series due to a foot injury he copped during the series opener in Adelaide.

Brimson had been electric for Queensland in the 18-14 boilover, scoring a try and causing huge problems for the NSW defensive line with his explosive speed and evasive skills. By contrast, Holmes struggled to find his feet in the Maroons’ Origin II drubbing.

It was a difficult return season for the Cowboys recruit who struggled for consistent football after relocating back to Australia off the back of a failed stint in the NFL.

A desired shift to fullback also hampered his impact on the field, having previously conquered the winger’s role at club and representative level.

Allan by contrast was the surprise packet of 2020, going above and beyond for the Rabbitohs in place of injured superstar Latrell Mitchell.

He was pivotal in the Bunnies’ impressive finals tilt that nearly saw them slip into the grand final and with Wayne Bennett his coach both at club and representative level, Gould saw no reason why Allan should be the one playing out of position.

The Rabbitoh has been brought into the 17 and will make his Origin debut in the decider but he is currently listed to take the place of Phillip Sami on the wing.

Gould says that’s the wrong spot for him.

“Valentine Holmes hadn’t played a lot of football leading into that game,” Gould told James Bracey for Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles with Gus podcast. “I just don’t know if he had the miles in the legs to deal with that kicking game that NSW came up with.

“Now Corey Allan has come in on the wing. He’s not a winger, he’s a fullback. And for mine, Valentine Holmes isn’t a fullback he’s a winger.

“A lot of coaches would be reluctant to make that change, Wayne Bennett would not. If I was Wayne Bennett I would be playing Valentine Holmes on the wing and Corey Allan at fullback.

“Corey Allan has the miles in the legs. He’s the genuine fullback and he’s done it with south Sydney up until the preliminary finals. He’s well versed in what Wayne wants and he’s also got the fitness edge.

“Valentine Holmes is a great athlete, but he hasn’t played a lot of football and I still don’t think he’s suited to playing fullback. I think he’s one of the world’s best wingers and that’s where I would be playing him.”