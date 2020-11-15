South Carolina fires Will Muschamp

A season upended by the COVID-19 pandemic still could not save Will Muschamp’s job.

South Carolina fired Muschamp, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic reported on Sunday. The news comes a day after South Carolina gave up 59 points in a loss to Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks led 42-38 in the fourth quarter before getting outscored 21-0 to end the game in a 59-42 loss. The defeat dropped South Carolina to 2-5.

Muschamp was in his fifth season as South Carolina’s head coach. The team went 4-8 last season, which was the worst year of Muschamp’s tenure. They were headed to a worse finish this season.