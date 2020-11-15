Simple steps to keep your crypto safe By Cointelegraph

Simple steps to keep your crypto safe
As the cryptocurrency market is in the midst of a major bull run with (BTC) approaching its all-time highs, the security concerns of cryptocurrency self-storage are becoming more relevant than ever.
On Nov. 12, Bitcoin — the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap — surpassed a $16,000 threshold for the first time since the 2017 rally landing BTC price at an ATH of $20,000. After hitting $16,300, Bitcoin has only ever been above this price for 12 days in its entire history.
