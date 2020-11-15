Simon Property and Taubman revise terms of merger deal By

© . Shoppers ascend and descend escalators at the King of Prussia Mall, owned by Simon Property Group, United State’s largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia
() – Simon Property Group Inc (N:), the biggest U.S. mall operator, said on Sunday it has agreed with Taubman Centers Inc (N:) to modify terms of their merger deal, including a revised purchase price of $43 per share in cash.
