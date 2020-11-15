Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.79% By .com

Matilda Coleman
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.79%

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.79%.

The best performers of the session on the were Allied Cooperative Insurance Group SJSC (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 4.30 points to trade at 47.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SE:) added 9.99% or 2.24 points to end at 24.66 and Al Sorayai Trading,amp;Industrial Group (SE:) was up 9.99% or 2.14 points to 23.56 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Anaam International Holding Group (SE:), which fell 9.96% or 20.20 points to trade at 182.60 at the close. Food Products Co. (SE:) declined 6.71% or 10.00 points to end at 139.00 and Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) was down 3.46% or 3.50 points to 97.70.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 160 to 33 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Allied Cooperative Insurance Group SJSC (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 10.00% or 4.30 to 47.30. Shares in Al Sorayai Trading,amp;Industrial Group (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 9.99% or 2.14 to 23.56.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 2.43% or 1.00 to $40.12 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 1.91% or 0.83 to hit $42.70 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.80% or 15.05 to trade at $1888.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.26% to 4.4383, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.26% at 92.710.

