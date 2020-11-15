Saints facing discipline for COVID violations?

The NFL is tired of teams violating the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made an example out of the Las Vegas Raiders, fining them over $1 million for various protocol violations. It now seems he’ll do the same with the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints are facing “significant discipline” for not wearing masks during their locker room celebration after their 38-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

Videos of Saints players and head coach Sean Payton went viral as they celebrated their big win. Many players were very clearly not wearing masks in the locker room after the game, which is a violation of the league’s protocols.

Much like the Raiders, the Saints are facing hefty fines and potential loss of a draft pick for their violations, per Schefter. The punishment is expected to come this week.

The Saints are the second team likely to face major punishment, and they probably won’t be the last. Although masks have been mandated by the league while players are in the locker room, it seems like it’s a far bigger issue than one would realize.