Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

The ‘On the Way Down’ singer is ready to settle down as he gets down on one knee and pops the big question to his wrestler girlfriend after a year of dating.

Pop star Ryan Cabrera is engaged.

The singer proposed to wrestler Alexa Bliss on Saturday night (14Nov20) – and she said yes.

The couple has been dating for a year.

“Tonight was the best night of my life!!!” Ryan captioned an Instagram Story photo of his proposal. “And it’s just the beginning!!!”

Bliss shared the same snap on her Instagram account, adding, “One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES @ryancabrera.”

Alexa and Ryan started dating after meeting to discuss rumours suggesting they were an item.

During a recent appearance on “The Bellas Podcast“, she explained, “When TMZ put that (story) out, we were friends then. You know how WWE fans are? They are very passionate and into our personal lives. He (Ryan) was liking some of my tweets, and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company.”

Cabrera previously dated Audrina Patridge and Ashlee Simpson while Bliss was engaged to fellow WWE star Matthew Adams in 2018.

As he announced his engagement to Alexa Bliss, Ryan Cabrera gushed, “I am the luckiest man in the world, I’m going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life!!! The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes!! The best day I’ve ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date …I love you always and forever Lex!!! People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that’s how I choose to live my life.”