Researchers: flaws in Bumble exposed info of ~95M Bumble users, including Facebook data of some, and it took over 200 days after being notified to fix the bug (Thomas Brewster/Forbes)

Thomas Brewster / Forbes:

Researchers: flaws in Bumble exposed info of ~95M Bumble users, including Facebook data of some, and it took over 200 days after being notified to fix the bug  —  Bumble prides itself on being one of the more ethically-minded dating apps.  But is it doing enough to protect the private data of its 95 million users?

