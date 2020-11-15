Report: NBA to lift trade moratorium at noon ET on Monday

The NBA is a little more than 24 hours away from allowing teams to start making trades, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Sources tell Woj that the moratorium will end at noon Eastern Time on Monday, giving teams a small window to complete deals before Wednesday night’s draft.

The league has also established some important dates for the upcoming season, Wojnarowski adds, with opening night set for December 22 as expected. An All-Star break will take place from March 5-10, but no game will be played. The regular season is projected to end between May 17 and 21 with a play-in tournament to determine seeds seven through 10. The playoffs will begin June 7, with the conference finals starting June 22 and the NBA Finals set for July 8-22. The trade deadline hasn’t been determined yet, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

The play-in tournament must be approved by the Board of Governors, but a source tells Wojnarowski that’s considered a formality. As with the series in Orlando between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies, the No. 7 and 8 seeds will need just one win to advance, while the ninth and 10th seeds would have to win twice. May 17-21 are the tentative dates for the tournament.

This year’s salary cap ($109.1M) and luxury-tax figures ($132.6M) will be maintained for next season, Woj adds. According to Woj, the numbers will be $112M and $136.6M for 2021-22, $115.7M and $140M for 2022-23 and $119.2M and $144.9M for 2023-24.

In addition, the league and its players union have reached a deal that either side can terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement after next season and the 2021-22 season, according to Wojnarowski. Both sides already had a mutual option to terminate the CBA after the 2022-23 season.

December 21 will be the last day for players to sign super-max and rookie scale extensions, per Marks. That deadline is especially significant in Milwaukee, where the Bucks hope to reach a long-term deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Marks adds that free agents who sign this offseason will still have December 15 and January 15 trade restrictions .

Most player and team option decisions throughout the league will have to be made by 5 p.m. Thursday, a source tells Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. A prominent exception appears to be Anthony Davis of the Lakers, who might have to decide on his $28.75M player option by Monday.

