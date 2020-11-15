Report: most major tech companies in Silicon Valley have kept paying their thousands of unionized blue-collar workers for now, but future remains uncertain (Cyrus Farivar/NBC News)

Cyrus Farivar / NBC News:
Report: most major tech companies in Silicon Valley have kept paying their thousands of unionized blue-collar workers for now, but future remains uncertain — Nora Morales, 57, an overnight janitor at Google’s main campus in Mountain View, California, knows better than anyone else how empty Silicon Valley’s offices have become.
