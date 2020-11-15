Prince Harry Cheers on J.J. Chalmers With Surprise Video on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

WENN/Avalon

Popping up on the BBC show, the Duke of Sussex voices his genuine appreciation of what the Invictus Games medallist has achieved since losing two fingers during a bomb blast in 2011.

–

Prince Harry stunned viewers of hit U.K. show “Strictly Come Dancing” on Saturday, November 14 when he appeared on TV to cheer on a pal.

The Duke of Sussex made the surprise cameo on the BBC programme to give Invictus Games medallist J.J. Chalmers a boost as he prepared to dance with his partner Amy Dowden.

“We’ve got somebody here who wants to see you,” Dowden told Chalmers during a training session, as the Duke of Sussex appeared onscreen with a video message.

“When I first met J.J. he was a shell of himself, but then to see you shine through Invictus and feel like yourself again, that was the start of an amazing journey,” Harry said. “I’m so genuinely proud. You’re not a dancer, proving that you can do anything you put your mind to, which is amazing.”





Chalmers lost two fingers during a bomb blast in 2011, while serving with the Royal Marines in Afghanistan. Three years later, he captained a cycling team to gold at the Invictus Games.

Paying tribute to his royal mentor, Chalmers said, “The simple fact is, if Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games, I would not have had that catalyst moment to change my life forever. You know that your vision going into the games was to take this cohort of individuals and send them off so that they could have an impact on society.”

Harry then joked, poking fun of Chalmers’ new look, “You’re definitely having an impact on society, especially when you’re wearing those tight blue shorts!”