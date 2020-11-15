Polo star Lauren Biddle found dead dead in spa; man pleads not guilty drug supply

A man has denied supplying drugs and perverting the course of justice after a rising American polo star died after being found unresponsive in a Christchurch spa pool in New Zealand .

Lauren Mikaila Biddle, 22, died in the seaside suburb of Clifton, near Sumner, just before 1am on October 22, 2018.

Engineer Joe McGirr – who turned 39 on Monday – pleaded not guilty to two charges of supplying a class B drug and perverting the course of justice on the first day of his jury trial in the Christchurch District Court .

Lauren Biddle, 22, had been in New Zealand only 10 days before she died in the seaside suburb of Clifton, near Sumner, in October 2018. (Stuff)

He pleaded guilty to a charge of cultivating cannabis.

Crown prosecutor Kerry White said that at the heart of the trial was “a small social gathering that went horribly, tragically wrong”, alleging McGirr supplied Biddle and another man with MDMA.

The gathering took place on the evening of October 21, 2018, at McGirr’s five-bedroom home in Spinnaker Ln in Sumner.

Biddle arrived with a friend of McGirr’s and another man to have a spa with friends.

The group drank alcohol, smoked cannabis that was in part provided by McGirr, and spent in the spa pool, White told the court.

Midway through the evening two of the party-goers left, White said, leaving McGirr, Biddle and another man behind in the spa pool.

Joseph Douglas McGirr on the first day of his trial in the Christchurch District Court. (Stuff)

White alleged that “after quite a lot of alcohol had been consumed and cannabis smoked”, McGirr prepared three lines of crushed-up MDMA on a breadboard and offered it to his guests.

The man and Biddle allegedly each snorted a line of the drug and then continued sitting in the spa pool.

White said that later that evening the second man was in another part of the house and returned to the spa pool where McGirr and Biddle were.

She alleged it was then that McGirr told the man Biddle had died.

McGirr’s friend pulled Biddle from the spa pool and tried to shake her awake but she was unresponsive.

White said the friend wanted to call an ambulance but McGirr allegedly refused.

Tommy Biddle and his daughter, Lauren Biddle. (Stuff)

The man loaded Biddle into his car, reversed out of the driveway and called emergency services.

Paramedics were on the scene quickly but Biddle could not be revived and was declared dead about 1.20am.

During this , McGirr allegedly gathered Biddle’s clothing and bag and threw them over a balcony into an overgrown section of bushes below his house.

White alleged McGirr also cleared away evidence of the party, closing the lid of the spa pool and getting rid of the liquor bottles.

According to the Crown, McGirr then took a spade and went down to where he had allegedly thrown Biddle’s belongings, took the clothes further down the hill and used a spade to cover them with leaves.

Joseph Douglas McGirr arrives at the Christchurch District Court. (Stuff)

When police entered the house, McGirr was nowhere to be found. He appeared about 3.30am after he had allegedly buried Biddle’s possessions.

McGirr told a police officer he had been sleeping in a hut in the bushes, White said.

White told the jury that McGirr admitted to police at the that he had buried Biddle’s possessions and later that day accompanied officers to the place where he had disposed of the clothing and pointed it out to them.

Police found seven cannabis plants that McGirr had allegedly also thrown into the overgrowth.

White said a toxicology test performed during an autopsy showed Biddle’s blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit of adult drivers when she died.

Biddle also had a very high concentration of MDMA in her system, about 15 times greater than the usual level of recreational use of the drug.

White said the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy said the most likely cause of death was a drug overdose that resulted in a sudden cardiac arrest.