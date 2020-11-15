Pizza shop owner fights off two armed men to protect his family

With their faces covered, two men stormed into a South Australian pizza joint and headed straight to the counter.

Security video from inside Pizza Blue on Bains Road in Morphett Vale shows a 30cm knife and hammer in their hands as they threatened the owners, demanding cash.

“He kept repeating, ‘Give me your money, give me your money,'” owner Estephan Mansour told .

“He start raising the hammer and the other bloke started showing me the knife, like he was going to hit me.”

The two men, with their faces covered, walk into Pizza Blue on Bains Road. (Nine)

Mr Mansour’s five-month-old baby was in the bouncer behind the suspects.

He told his wife Racha to grab a pair of scissors and baseball bat from under counter before bravely chasing them out the store just after 1am today.

“Unfortunately my mother-in-law had the baby in the bouncer behind them and they were standing there and trying to threaten her with a knife,” Racha said.

“All we were thinking about was: we save ourselves so we can save the baby.”

The offenders not only left empty-handed but were also forced to flee on foot, leaving a red motorbike behind at the scene.

Police swarmed the area, but a search failed to find the two suspects.

The shop’s owner told his wife to grab a pair of scissors and a baseball bat from under the counter. (Nine)

Police said the motorbike was stolen from Noarlunga earlier in the night, and has now been returned to its owner.

Mr and Mrs Mansour had only just installed their security system, a mere two weeks ago.

They’re now hoping someone will recognise the offenders, who are still on the run.