Pics From KING VON’S FUNERAL; His Kids Cried Over Coffin!!

Rap star King Von was laid to rest yesterday in a small private funeral service in Chicago, has learned.

Only his closest family and friends were allowed to come to the funeral – and details of his burial were kept secret – to make sure that the funeral was safe.

The service was truly moving, according to one person who attended. That person told that everyone was emotional, including Von’s children who cried as they watched their father’s casket being lowered into the ground.

KING VON’S FRIENDS ALLEGEDLY STEAL FROM HIM AFTER DEATH

Von’s babys mother Kema posted a pic from the funeral, showing the kids standing over their deceased dad.

Look:

Kema also wrote: