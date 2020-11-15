Photos of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini in-store

We’ve already seen early customer photos of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, and Apple has now shared some in-store photos.

The first photos shared by Apple were from Australia and China, though the company also included an impressive night shot of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands store taken with the iPhone 12 Pro Max (bottom) …

Apple usually adds to the photos as the day unfolds in different time zones around the world, but there will be fewer than usual this year thanks to coronavirus-induced store closures in many countries. The company is this year stressing the online options.

On Friday, November 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini went on sale around the world. iPhone 12 Pro Max features the most advanced pro camera system and the largest display ever on an iPhone, while iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world. Whether in person or online, Apple team members deliver the same level of service and support customers have come to expect from Apple. Online Apple Specialists are available to help with anything from setting up new devices, choosing a carrier plan, offering shopping assistance, or providing their expertise to customers around the world. For customers who wish to pick up new products in person, many Apple Store locations are open and operating in various service models to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees.

Here are a selection of the photos, first from Sydney, Australia:

And from Beijing, China:

Finally, that night shot of Apple’s new Singapore store:

My iPhone 12 Pro Max arrived this morning, and I’ll be posting my first impressions later in the day. I’m also very much looking forward to testing out the night shooting capabilities for myself over the weekend.

